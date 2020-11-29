Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.69.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

ALLY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 1,518,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,837. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after buying an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

