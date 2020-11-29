Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $18.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00301514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00923575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00467005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165136 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

