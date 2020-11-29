Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $21.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,793.19. 884,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,662.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,528.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

