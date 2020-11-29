Alphacat (ACAT) Achieves Market Cap of $763,012.07

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $763,012.07 and approximately $55,051.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

