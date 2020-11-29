Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) to report $5.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.54 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 million to $19.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.38 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $28.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.