Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) to report $5.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.54 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 million to $19.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.38 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $28.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.