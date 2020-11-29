Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Altice USA to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,906,355 shares of company stock worth $145,043,443. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after acquiring an additional 584,670 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

