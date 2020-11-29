Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) will announce sales of $2.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Altimmune posted sales of $580,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 244.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $7.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 million to $8.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.90 million, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $459.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,286. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

