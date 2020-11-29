American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.79.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,995,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.