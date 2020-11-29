American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

AEO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 435,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

