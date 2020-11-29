American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $20.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

