American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.