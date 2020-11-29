American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Express have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's strategic initiatives bode well to recover from the current bleak market. Slowdown in marketing activities due to the COVID-19 has led to a fall in marketing expenses, thereby driving the company’s margins. Decline in card member services due to decrease in usage of travel-related benefits following the COVID-19-related travel restrictions also contributed to the bottom line. Maintenance of sufficient capital will aid business growth. Favorable debt ratings have helped it to secure funding at reasonable costs. However, it is witnessing lower spending volumes due to COVID crisis, which might hurt its operating performance. Drained profitability and stressed revenues might persist due to the uncertain environment. Its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.08.

AXP opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

