America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives $132.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

CRMT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.15. 8,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 102,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

