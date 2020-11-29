Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.08.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $190.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.