AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,347. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.