AmonD Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One AmonD token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. AmonD has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $36.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,036,761 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.