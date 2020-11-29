Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $160.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.31.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

