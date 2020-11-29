Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 1,154,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,426. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.30. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

