Analysts Anticipate Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. Fangdd Network Group reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fangdd Network Group.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fangdd Network Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

