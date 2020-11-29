Analysts Anticipate LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,772 shares of company stock worth $165,517 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 523,610 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

