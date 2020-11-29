Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 390,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,205. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.