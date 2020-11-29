Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92).

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCCC stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CFO William Mckee acquired 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00. Also, Director Marc A. Cohen acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

