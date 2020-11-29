Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. CAE posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CAE by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 224,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

