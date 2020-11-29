Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $74.90

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.90.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

