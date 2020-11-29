Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target at $11.00

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAOI. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 527,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.