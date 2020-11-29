Analysts Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $17.67

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 211.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 67,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. 52,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,450. The stock has a market cap of $342.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.22. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

