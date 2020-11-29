Analysts Set Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) PT at $6.83

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.28. 161,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,333. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

