Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Price Target at $14.29

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 457,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,493,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 480,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

