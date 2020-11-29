Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target at $8.25

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 25,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,782.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 45,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,572.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,350. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 195,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

