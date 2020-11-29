Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $20.60

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 371,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 420,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,145. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

