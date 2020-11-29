Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) PT at $79.40

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PAC traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
