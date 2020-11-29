Analysts Set Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Mylan alerts:

NASDAQ:MYL remained flat at $$15.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 3,732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 460,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 448,925 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 53,833 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mylan by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mylan by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,099,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.