Analysts Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT at $44.25

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,849. The firm has a market cap of $576.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

