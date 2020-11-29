Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $50.50

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Cowen started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $749,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 115,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

