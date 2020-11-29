Analysts Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target at $39.50

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 95,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $538.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $12,830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 302,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 117.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

