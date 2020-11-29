Analysts Set Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Target Price at $43.89

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCO. Piper Sandler upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

TCO stock remained flat at $$42.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 647,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,937. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 8.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the period.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

