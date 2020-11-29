Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

PLAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

