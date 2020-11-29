Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,491.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 362.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.