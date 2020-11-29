Ankr Price Up 2.5% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Sistemkoin. Ankr has a total market cap of $54.42 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.65 or 0.02933391 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Coinone, Bgogo, Coinsuper, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinall, IDEX, ABCC, KuCoin, Hotbit, Bitinka, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

