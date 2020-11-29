Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 413.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APHA traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,193,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,251. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

