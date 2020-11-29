APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $7,247.80 and $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00513759 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00184181 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00618514 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00019488 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002974 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,332,243 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

