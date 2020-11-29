Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

APTO opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $558.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

