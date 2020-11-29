Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Aramark has increased its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aramark has a payout ratio of -258.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

