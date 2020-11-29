Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $8.39 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $4.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.02931302 BTC.

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

