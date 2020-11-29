Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0671 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.07 million and $6.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00027046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

