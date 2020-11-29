Arion Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 8% against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $72,406.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,271,224 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

