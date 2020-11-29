Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL.AX) (ALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL.AX) (ASX:ALL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.67.

In other news, insider Trevor Croker sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.82 ($21.30), for a total value of A$279,264.30 ($199,474.50).

About Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL.AX)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as social Web and mobile gaming services.

