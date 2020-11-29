Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.28 ($7.38).

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.90. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

