Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.28 ($7.38).

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown SA has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

