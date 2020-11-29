Artfinity (AT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,156.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $28,156.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00376752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.02940044 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.